Router Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.49 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Router Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.20 or 0.00022434 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $50.92 million and $6.49 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.96 or 0.06583941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.31 or 1.00022288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00048873 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,205,911 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

