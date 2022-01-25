Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.80 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.57 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $11.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.95.

APH traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $76.01. 4,284,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $43,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

