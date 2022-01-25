Becton, Dickinson and Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

Becton, Dickinson and has raised its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $13.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $258.19. 57,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,573. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $268.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.58 and a 200 day moving average of $249.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.19% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $2,231,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

