Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given New €96.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from €101.00 ($114.77) to €96.50 ($109.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,532. Zalando has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.13.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

