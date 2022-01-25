Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Hits $0.0549

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $340,061.27 and $1,212.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00050260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.83 or 0.06581254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.27 or 0.99967660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

