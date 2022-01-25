Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Price Target to €21.50

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €21.00 ($23.86) to €21.50 ($24.43) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELEZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ELEZY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,199. Endesa has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.13.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

