Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) to post ($1.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rivian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rivian will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.10) to ($3.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($4.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rivian.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The business had revenue of 1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.03 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 134.64.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 4.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 59.40. 489,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,986,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 103.04. Rivian has a fifty-two week low of 55.10 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough acquired 2,450 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 191,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jiten Behl purchased 8,400 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 655,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,088,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,289,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Rivian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

