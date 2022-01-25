MyNeighborAlice Trading 37.1% Lower Over Last Week (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $6.47 or 0.00017656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $198.08 million and $106.69 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

