Analysts Expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.76. Helios Technologies reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

HLIO stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.36. 4,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.53 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In related news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total value of $544,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 165.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 45.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,992,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

