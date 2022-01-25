JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €150.00 ($170.45) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.74% from the stock’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.31 ($151.49).

Shares of EPA AIR traded down €6.06 ($6.89) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €107.34 ($121.98). 2,524,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($113.60). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €111.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €112.45.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

