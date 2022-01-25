Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) PT Lowered to 10.00

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 13.00 to 10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NLLSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NLLSF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,122. Nel ASA has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

