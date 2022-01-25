Digitalcoin Price Down 5% Over Last Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 5% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $168,524.84 and $2.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,662.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.44 or 0.06604733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.42 or 0.00293000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.53 or 0.00786985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00064418 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.88 or 0.00395176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00243121 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,305,846 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

