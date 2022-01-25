Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.75.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.94. 22,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,252. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average of $167.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

