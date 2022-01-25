$2.85 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.92 and the lowest is $2.60. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $10.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,606. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.