$2.85 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce earnings of $2.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.92 and the lowest is $2.60. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $9.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $10.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landstar System.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.53.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,606. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.