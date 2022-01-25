$671.45 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report sales of $671.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $672.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.30 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $605.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.45. 11,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,834. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.