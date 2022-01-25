Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

Shares of AMTX stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 26,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.38. Aemetis has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aemetis news, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $199,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $449,590. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

