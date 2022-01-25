Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. 205,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,080. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.29.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

