Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($130.68) to €120.00 ($136.36) in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akzo Nobel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.
