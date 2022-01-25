Strike Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.82 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Strike has a market cap of $79.57 million and $2.82 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $25.71 or 0.00069640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.53 or 0.06578835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.80 or 0.99922702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,095,331 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STRKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.