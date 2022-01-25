22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) vs. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Critical Survey

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 22nd Century Group and RLX Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 12.34 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -12.53 RLX Technology $585.40 million 9.00 -$19.63 million $0.14 24.21

RLX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than 22nd Century Group. 22nd Century Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLX Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 22nd Century Group and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 RLX Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

22nd Century Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 216.90%. RLX Technology has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 367.06%. Given RLX Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than 22nd Century Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96% RLX Technology 15.91% 13.11% 10.19%

Summary

RLX Technology beats 22nd Century Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

