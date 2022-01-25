National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $0.93. National Health Investors posted earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.95. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

