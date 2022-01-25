Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading Up 7.7%

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND)’s stock price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 99,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 25,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price target on shares of Ascendant Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$22.94 million and a P/E ratio of -4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.65.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.