SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issues Earnings Results

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of SMBK stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.99. 1,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.