Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.88. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 760.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNO stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 52,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -66.81 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

