Analysts Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.74 Million

Brokerages expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report sales of $353.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $212.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

