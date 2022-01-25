Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report sales of $13.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $12.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $15.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $83.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $83.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.50 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

SANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SANW remained flat at $$2.35 on Thursday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,736. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.02. S&W Seed has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&W Seed by 67.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

