Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $32.35 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.35.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,144,286 shares of company stock valued at $45,520,019 and have sold 86,726 shares valued at $2,747,373. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 96,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3,392.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.92. 98,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,226,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

