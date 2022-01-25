American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.27 Million

Analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will post sales of $30.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.03 million and the highest is $30.50 million. American Software posted sales of $27.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $122.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $122.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.17 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $133.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 million. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. 4,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,099. American Software has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $33.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $745.32 million, a P/E ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $159,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

