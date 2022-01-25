Hoey Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $377.92. The stock had a trading volume of 45,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.