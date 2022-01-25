National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.10

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.10 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 2162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.68.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.09 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

In other news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $222,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,091 shares of company stock worth $909,904. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,542,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,450,000 after buying an additional 68,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,652,000 after buying an additional 42,680 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Bank by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,562,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Bank by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,926,000 after buying an additional 226,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,394,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 118,122 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

