RPC (NYSE:RES) Trading 6.4% Higher

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.96. 46,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 808,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 2.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 40,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 14,407 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $78,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412 in the last three months. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 176.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 4.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

