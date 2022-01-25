-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ASLN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 263,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,604. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,468,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 118,919 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

