Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 331,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,256 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,314. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

