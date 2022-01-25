Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. Robert Half International posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $6.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 29,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 331,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,918,000 after purchasing an additional 57,256 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,314. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $63.73 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
