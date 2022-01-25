$2.43 Billion in Sales Expected for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) will announce $2.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. W. R. Berkley posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full-year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.38 billion to $10.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,793. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

