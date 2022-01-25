Oddz (ODDZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.13 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.27 or 0.06640433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00056005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,102.88 or 1.00224423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

