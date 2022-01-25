Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT at $9.00

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIREF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Birchcliff Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 217,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

