Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Target Price at $132.33

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.33.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

RYCEY stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 11,653,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,796. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

