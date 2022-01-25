RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of RBB stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.96. 1,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

