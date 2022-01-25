Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. 7,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,361. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

