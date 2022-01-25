Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

LKFN traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.80. 3,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 46.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 108.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 259.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

