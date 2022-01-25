Brokerages Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HT shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $113,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 131,122.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 11,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,913. The company has a market cap of $354.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.61. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

