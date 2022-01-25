PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Down 24.8% This Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $83,040.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042569 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006497 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DOUGHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.