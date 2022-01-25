Analysts Expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.96 Billion

Analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report sales of $2.96 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.97 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.57 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.51.

IFF stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.50. 46,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.88. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares in the last quarter. Rudius Management LP boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

