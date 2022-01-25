Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $166.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $131.09 and last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 539804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.18.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.55.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $2,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 492,883 shares of company stock valued at $59,139,335. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 33.5% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,701,000 after acquiring an additional 252,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 469,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $252.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

