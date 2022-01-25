Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.02. Approximately 7,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 740,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

