$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Insperity reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.28.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $386,868.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,287 shares of company stock worth $5,635,097. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 10.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Insperity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.