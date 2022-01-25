UGI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,549 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,503% compared to the average volume of 159 call options.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $44.58. 29,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. UGI has a one year low of $35.52 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 19.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 185.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.