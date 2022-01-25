Brokerages Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Target Price at $70.10

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $227,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCYC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.12. 3,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,733. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of -0.26. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 562.38%. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

