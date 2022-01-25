Analysts Set Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Target Price at $24.75

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Shares of ATC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.61. 25,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Atotech by 23.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,150 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Atotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,752,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the third quarter worth approximately $41,843,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the third quarter valued at $38,060,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

