Venus Trading 36.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $8.11 or 0.00021781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $96.90 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00098557 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,338.56 or 1.00221076 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00031596 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00435858 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,941,124 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

