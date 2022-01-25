Brokerages Set Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Target Price at $4.50

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after buying an additional 1,059,143 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after buying an additional 223,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after buying an additional 486,932 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 44,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,550. The company has a market capitalization of $543.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

